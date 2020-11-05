Shabbir Merchant, managing director of Champion Neon, with his sons Shazil (left) and Shoaib. Image Credit: Supplied

Seyyed Llata/Gulf News Dubai: The invaluable lessons passed on for generations have kept a family business running and growing despite the insurmountable challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 changed the business landscape in the UAE and across the world. Health was not the only casualty as many sectors suffered losses or were put on hold while many people lost their jobs and other means of livelihood, noted Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Shabbir Merchant, managing director of Champion Neon, a leader in the signage industry which he started back in 1989.

Merchant said his business suffered badly. Signages and print advertising were down. Before the pandemic, sales were between Dh15-20 million but in the last six to seven months, he has tapped his reserve and personal funds to pay off suppliers and staff.

“Thankfully, things are now getting better; and because the UAE government has taken bold steps – with lots of precaution – we are seeing business picking up and improving in the coming months,” added the 61-year old entrepreneur.

Aside from the improving business climate, Merchant also credits the support and vision of his two sons in finding solutions to counter the economic slowdown. “We also now offer value-added solutions to all businesses that are essential for the current challenging times and will aid the business continuity in the long term,” he told Gulf News.

Shifting gears

Merchant said his two sons, Shoaib, 32, and Shazil, 27 – both educated in top universities abroad – have taken the reins running the business during the pandemic. “They managed everything hands-on, while I was directing things from home,” he added.

His sons saw business opportunities amidst business adversity. They shifted gears – from print signages to LED screens – Champion Neon has incorporated safety and hygiene solutions in their business portfolio. “Solutions are being designed with a major feature of being “contactless” - a term which is more important than ever before,” said Merchant, adding: “With a keen interest to support companies across the UAE, Champion Neon launched its ‘Covid-19 Support Solutions’ to promote safety and hygiene for workplace employees, customers and visitors.

Merchant told Gulf News: “Our initiative #ChampionCares has received tremendous response from the industry and we launched five types of solutions initially, “iSanitize - Smart Sanitizing Solution”, Automatic Dispensers, IR Face Scanners, Safety Signage and Protective Shields. Our team constantly worked to add more solutions, including Advanced Thermal Scanners for automatic temperature detection, Protective Sneeze Guards, and Foot-pedal Sanitizer Dispensers.”

“The need for safety and hygiene will continue in the long-term and we will continue to offer innovative, value-added solutions to our clients to ensure their business continuity and brand presence,” he underlined.

Perseverance, honesty and loyalty

Merchant said he passed on the valuable lessons he learned from his father to his sons. “I told them they have to do their work honestly and be loyal to their customers. They also have to handle their finances judiciously and be kind to their staff. Customers should be happy and satisfied with service running round the clock to avoid any miscommunication,” he narrated.

Merchant himself got his knack for doing business from his father. In a previous interview with Gulf News, he said: “My father started a business in Lahore with a partner in the signage industry. Gradually, he became a pioneer in Pakistan, selling neon sign boards.”

“My father was strict about money, he was a disciplined man and he taught us the value of it.

I remember my father telling me how tough life was in those days. He moved to Pakistan with no money in hand. Life was not easy. I am his sixth child of a total 10. So, responsibility was taught to me at a very early age. My siblings and I watched our father work hard for a living and so we learnt to do just that. His values are ingrained in me,” he underlined.

Merchant was born in December 1958 in Karachi, Pakistan. He was an 18-year-old lad when he first set foot in the UAE in 1976. He recalled there were no skyscrapers, big hoardings or gigantic signage boards in the city back then. His first job was to help his older brother, Hanif Merchant, in running his signage company.

Eventually, in 1989, Merchant started Champion Neon from a small office in Deira. Then as the economy grew, so did his business. His business is now based at a 65,000-square-foot facility in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

Fighting the pandemic with hard work

2020 was supposed to be a banner year for the company but, as everybody has experienced, the coronavirus pandemic happened. But Merchant is optimistic that hard times will be over soon

He said robust business will be back. Whatever he has lost in the past months will return because he has put his trust and faith on his family and staff. He noted hard work and collective effort have led his business out of the doldrums and the same values will result in further expansion.

Merchant said he is also thankful for the dedication and loyalty of his over 150 employees who come from different nationalities, including Indians, Pakistanis, Filipinos, Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Sri Lankans.