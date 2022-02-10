Dubai: A cancer-stricken pupil of Grade 3 in Dubai has decided to donate her hair to a charity organisation.

Aurelia Reeves, 9, at the Al Jadaf-based Swiss International School Dubai decided to mark the anniversary of her stem cell transplant by donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

She said the decision was keeping in line with helping young people with cancer. Aurelia, who was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) when she was just four months old, survived, but part of her treatment involved receiving over 50 litres of blood donations prior to a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor.

The thoughtful youngster decided to grow her hair long as wigs are most in demand.

Her friends and family have so far managed to donate EUR1600 (Dh6,700), and she hopes to raise EUR2000 (Dh8,300) for her anniversary act.

Mark Swaine, her teacher heard about Aurelia’s fundraising mission and decided to join in. He decided to shave his head as well in support of her fundraising. And it was Aurelia who did the honours by shaving Mark’s head.

Aurelia said she is keen to make a difference, and ensure she radiates positivity as a result of her personal experiences with cancer and stem cell transplantation.

She said: “I am so excited that I have been able to have this opportunity to increase the awareness and importance of stem cell donations. It saved my life, literally, and I will forever be grateful for that. I would love for residents of the UAE to be able to register as donors to take part.

“I am really enjoying my new short hair and everyone is saying how nice it looks.”

Samantha Hodges, Wellbeing Co-ordinator and Primary Deputy at SISD, added: “Aurelia’s story has inspired us all at SISD. She is a credit to our school and her passion for charitable causes - including animal welfare and environmental issues - is infectious. Aurelia is the epitome of what it means to be a Global Citizen. We are so proud of her.”