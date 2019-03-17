Abu Dhabi: ApiArab Expo, the largest regional event dedicated to honey production, beekeeping and apiculture returns to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from April 1-3, during the sixth Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture (GFIA, April 1-2). The second edition of the exhibition and conference is organised as part of a strategic effort by the Abu Dhabi government to support the development of beekeeping in the UAE and Mena region, and its associated contribution to crop pollination for domestic and regional food production. ApiArab Expo is organised in partnership with Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, endorsed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and held in strategic sponsorship with the Abu Dhabi Farmer’s Service Centre to drive the adoption of new technologies in the UAE agricultural sector for future food security.