Image Credit: Gulf News

Several UAE residents claimed they have lost tens of thousands of dirhams in yet another holiday scam to rock the country.

Scores of holiday makers from the UAE registered a complaint with Department of Economic Development (DED), after they claimed they were duped by the company Novo Elite Holidays.

Gulf News followed up their concerns with DED. The government entity on Thursday confirmed that a company in Dubai was found to be engaging in activity for which they were not licensed.

In an email statement to Gulf News, Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in the DED said: "Following consumer complaints earlier the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai found out that Novo Elite Holidays was engaging in an activity for which they were not licensed. We took prompt action and were able to stop such practices and resolve the consumer complaints as per DED procedures. The company is currently conducting activities that are aligned with their trade license, such as selling holiday packages, which is monitored and regulated by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).”

Meanwhile, a number of residents who said they had been caught up in an alleged scam by the company Novo Elite Holidays complained in a public forum that they had lost tens of thousands of dirhams after being sold fake holiday packages.

They said, according to the contracts signed with Novo Elite Holidays, they were promised membership giving access to hotels and resorts in India and around the world. But when they tried to book a holiday, they were not able to complete the registration.

Scores of residents took to the public forum ‘Reviews Talk’ to vent their frustration and anger against the holiday company.

Complainant Narendera Dass said in the forum that Novo Elite Holidays was a fraud company and warned people not to waste their money by investing in holidays with the company.

Modus Operandi

According to Dass, a victim, people are lured into sharing their contact details by setting up kiosks in malls.

The way it goes, Novo Elite Holidays sets up kiosks in malls across Dhabi, Dubai Sharjah and Ajman. Passersby are handed a voucher and asked to fill it by giving details of their email and telephone number. The victims are lured into filling vouchers with details of their email and telephone number at the company’s kiosks set up in malls across the Emirates.

Within a day the person gets a call from the tour company saying they have won a gift, a gold coin or some prize money and they are invited to a hotel to pick it up and attend a 45-minute video session on the company. During the session, the holiday makers are given a brochure of the hotels under the time-share package. They are a variety of three, four and five-star properties around the world. The Novo Elite Holidays sales staff offer you a travel package for five, 10 or 30 years with accommodation in mostly five star properties.

Dass said: “I want to inform everyone about Novo Elite Tour’s & Travel. I got a call that I have won a gold coin and holiday voucher, to collect the prize, I have to attend a conference of 45 minutes along with my family in Novo Tel Hotel in Deira. When I went with my family along with my two children around 8 pm in the evening, instated of conference, they start to explain about holiday packages and one Travel Executive started to convince me to by their holiday membership to buy, and I was seated from 8pm till 11:30 pm, and the next day morning my children’s is having school, so after they forced and confused us about Holiday membership plan, I give Dh10,000/- by cash and Dh30,000 by credit card and sign a membership contract.

"The very next day when I realised that I did a mistake by taking a membership, I started to call Novo Elite Tour’s & Travel office and only centralised telephone system is working, and no one is answering a call. The same day around 12pm I directly visited their office No. 1103, AL Kharbash Tower, in Shaikh Zayed, the receptionist asked me to sit and someone will come to attend me. After I waited three hours and I started to shout, someone from customer service come and attended me. When I ask for a refund again he started to convince me, also he told me that, the membership is non-refundable. I refused, and I ask for full refund the amount of Dh40,000. After I waited 15 days they have not refunded my amount and I went directly to DED – Dubai Economic Department, and then I got my money back, with the help of Economic Department.”

To the post by Dass, a Novo Elite Holidays staff responded: “Mr Narendera,

“Mr Narendera, I am working for Novo Elite. We have checked all out records and we cannot find any member with the name of Narendera Dass in the past of present. I am sure you are a frauster, cheat and fake person who is trying to malign my compamny name and reputation for personal or proffessional gains. If you genuine come out in the open and give your conatct number so we can confirm your false complains.”

But another disgruntled holiday maker Jovmon posted on the forum that this holiday maker was allegdly "a cheat" and scamming people. He warned people to take care and not fall for the ‘fraudster’.

Another alleged victim also agreed. “Same here..! A victim of their good sales pitch and aggressive selling techniques, they will corner you by good skills of conversation.”

Another victim said: “I’ve also been a victim of this fradulent company. I’m trying since june to get back my money. They first called us by saying that we have won a holiday and then gave us a presentation of more than two hours [and] they finally convinced us that we have to pay 12 months of installment of our total amount. The very next day the bank refused to give 12 months installment so we decided to take back the amount. They said they will deduct Dh500 for the whole procedure we compromised on everything to get our amount back. They didn’t respond to our calls and neither our messages. After reading all the reviews here we have also decided to go to dubai economic department.”