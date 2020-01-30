Large number of parents and students turned up during the Global Education Expo last year. Image Credit:

Dubai: A wide range of international universities are coming to UAE to offer students the opportunity to choose courses of their choice to pursue higher education abroad.

Global Education Expo 2020 will be held in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai on February 3, 6 and 7 respectively.

The annual global education fair is being organised by Qadri International (QI), a leading educational consultancy in the UAE. “We are pleased to announce that we have yet again organised our annual Global Education Expo for fall 2020. The idea of having a Global Expo is to give multiple options to students to choose the course, university and the country according to their grades and their budget,” said Dr Yousuf Qadri, the Organiser and the Chairman of the Qadri International — a Dubai-based leading education consultancy.

During the education fair, he added, students can meet the deans, admission officers and directors of the universities from Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Malaysia, Cyprus, Russia, Caribbean, and other countries. This global interaction will give an insight to students about different countries, different universities and different courses and will help them to make a more informed decision.

Qadri International is one of the oldest consultants in the region and has been operating in the educational consultancy field since 1986, helping the students who aspire to study abroad to follow their dreams, by providing a step-by-step guide.

The event is going to be particularly helpful for those students who have yet to find a good university for Fall 2020 intake. Global Education Expo will be held at the following locations.

When and where

Al Ain: Al Ain Rotana, Al Ain

Date: Monday, Feb 03, 2020

Time: 4pm to 9pm

Abu Dhabi: Crowne Plaza, shaikh Hamdan Street

Date: Thursday, Feb 06, 2020

Time: 4pm to 9pm

Dubai: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road

Date: Friday, Feb 07, 2020