Jodie, who has been a resident of Sustainable City for more than two years now, says she decided plastic cannot be a part of her house after her youngest son was born nearly two years ago. “The kid’s room, the store room and the kitchen were filled with plastic — from toys to boxes to spoons and cups. I told myself I need to get rid of all this and I’m glad we’ve been able to achieve it sooner than I thought,” said the mum of two. During a visit to her house, Gulf News couldn’t help but notice that everything from tables, chairs, storage containers, water bottles and even toothbrushes — everything was either made of glass, fabric or wood. “I don’t buy plastic toys for my kids. We carry our cloth bags to the supermarkets and carry our paper straws with us when we head out for dinner.”