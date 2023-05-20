1. Heavy rain and hail in Fujairah and Sharjah's Khorfakkan and Kalba
Motorists urged to drive carefully as road will be slippery due to rain this afternoon
2. This summer, fares soar as UAE travellers make plans for US
New visitors planning US trip will have longer to wait, with up to 600 day waiting period
3. 5 promising Pakistanis featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Achievements, potential of individuals as rising leaders, innovators recognised
4. Global recession risks rise again: Should you move your investments?
Recessionary fears yet to dampen markets worldwide, but preventive steps help limit losses
5. Dubai’s Floating Bridge closure extended ‘until further notice’
RTA says work ongoing for technical tests and maintenance