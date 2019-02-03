In Sharjah, police have taken all necessary measures to cope with any emergency. Police patrols have been deployed to regulate traffic movement and motorists of heavy vehicles to avoid overtaking and sudden lane changing on highways, and in case of low visibility, pull to a side till they can see more clearly. Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, said it has plans in cooperation with Sharjah Police and Sharjah Municipality to deal with an emergency. The Higher Committee for Rain Emergency, chaired by the Sharjah Municipality director, was closely monitoring the weather.