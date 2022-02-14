During a Gulf News webinar, Dr Amir Nisar, Consultant General Surgeon, Fakeeh University Hospital, explained why colorectal screening was important for maintaining good health. His and Senior Clinical Dietician Reshma Devjani’s tips included eating a balanced diet with a lot of fibre and leaving your library and WhatsApp group outside the bathroom.

“One of the commonest colorectal problems are haemorrhoids,” Dr Nisar explained. “So, following a high-fibre diet and eating proper food is important. But one of the other most important things that I tell all my patients is that they should lose their library in the bathroom. Nowadays, I say to my patients that they should lose their WhatsApp group and replace that with an egg timer.”

No more than 3 minutes in the bathroom

What Dr Nisar meant was that you should spend no more than three minutes in the bathroom.

“When we go to the toilet and read a magazine or newspaper, it is our relaxing time, and time can fly by. The issue is that if we take more than three minutes, this causes congestion of the haemorrhoids, which can be a problem. So, replace your library with an egg timer. You should be three minutes in and out.”

Colon cancer

Another aspect that the webinar shed light on was the importance of early detection of colorectal issues. Recent data suggests that patients aged 20-29 have had the highest increase in new colon cancer cases diagnosed. With more cases of colon cancer in younger people, the United States Preventative Services Task Force has lowered its screening guidelines for colon cancer from age 50 to 45 years old.

Dr Nisar added that those with a family history of colon cancer may need screening earlier.

“If we have a patient with a family history of colon cancer, and if they were diagnosed at a younger age, then the time of the screening has to be brought forward.”

Even for those with no risk factors, it is still essential to remain vigilant. “Colon cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in the world,” said Dr Nisar. “There are one million deaths a year from colon cancer.”

Risks for colon cancer include being over 50 as this is a time when polyps could form, in addition to smoking, alcohol, eating red meat, increasing weight, and lack of exercise. Dr Nisar pointed out that symptoms of colon cancer include blood in the stool and weight loss. Should these occur, see the doctor immediately.

Other colorectal issues

However, there are also other symptoms where a doctor should be consulted.

For instance, people needn’t suffer from cramping pains and bloating. Although many illnesses can occur, such as Crohn's disease, it was suggested that sometimes eating the wrong foods could be to blame.

“Late meals can cause bloating as well as an intolerance such as being lactose-intolerant,” said Devjani. “Diet has an important part to play. If you eat more fibrous food, it helps in the growing and maturation of the gut cells. That is why we encourage our patients to go with probiotics. The best diet would be whole grain bread, quinoa, barley, and fresh fruits and vegetables, as they are antioxidants. Adding probiotics is important to have a healthy environment inside the gut.”

It isn’t surprising that colon issues such as inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease occur, when you think how hard the colon works. Dr Nisar said around 9 litres of fluid and the residue from food is presented to the colon every single day.

Although toilet habits might be an uncomfortable topic to discuss, the team at Fakeeh University Hospital were keen to reassure that there should be no cause for embarrassment.