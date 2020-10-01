Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, joined the world in marking the Interntional Day for Older Persons on Thursday, displaying its commitment to promoting the quality of life for senior citizens and raising awareness about their needs.
The level of senior care is evident from the statistics on life expectancy in the UAE which comes first among Arab countries with the rate of 77.2 years on an average. while the healthy life expectancy index has reached (66.7 years), according to the 2016’s statistics.
This occasion is also an opportunity to highlight and recognise the role of health workers in maintaining the health of older persons, through a number of the best health and preventive services and facilities to protect them from COVID-19 infection and to ensure their effective engagement in the UAE’s social fabric.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the health ministry, in cooperation with the competent authorities, has been keen to launch home testing campaigns to follow up on the health of senior citizens, with all the preventive and precautionary measures in place.
The ministry also launched a host of initiatives for older persons aimed at developing preventive and curative services, easing of administrative procedures, and giving them priority in appointments, dispensing medicines and laboratory services, as part of the “Wareed” system.
The ministry-run hospitals offer senior citizens distinguished health care services. Obaidullah Elderly Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah is considered the first such hospital across the UAE, reflecting the efficiency of health services provided to the elderly in accordance with the latest international standards.