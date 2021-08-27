Valiant clients can now avail of Cirq, the first robotic spine surgery technology with 3D imaging system in the Middle East Image Credit: Supplied

Every person's health and wellness are multi-faceted, with each aspect requiring special treatments and approaches. Health and well-being is a priority more now than ever, meaning healthcare providers are constantly being challenged to deliver more effective solutions with the aid of technology and enhanced management.

Today, top healthcare facilities around the world are beginning to introduce several modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, on top of developing more effective medical treatments. Integrating these innovations into healthcare management plans can boost health recovery and client satisfaction by a significant margin.

In the UAE, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, a multi-specialty boutique healthcare center situated within Dubai’s City Walk, has unveiled several new health assessment and consultation packages whilst collaborating with other innovative medical experts to provide advanced treatment to clients for a variety of conditions.

Pioneering the first robotic spine surgery in the region

Apart from the new screening and consultation packages, Valiant has also finalized collaborations with other notable healthcare providers in the UAE, including Brainlab. Through the partnership, Valiant clients can avail of Cirq, the first robotic spine surgery technology with 3D imaging system in the Middle East.

The spine is one of the most intricately designed parts of the human body. Any error incurred may cause harmful consequences. That is why Cirq leverages the synergy of robotics and AI to deliver precise surgical navigation, preventing human error. This modern solution helps save time and increases efficiency by a significant margin.

Dr. Zbiggy J. Brodzinsky, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Valiant Clinic & Hospital, said that Cirq will be able to provide them a higher accuracy rate while reducing radiation exposure and potential complications.

“As a multi-specialty boutique center dedicated to ensuring the best healthcare services to our clients, Valiant is proud to introduce Cirq to the region through our collaboration with Brainlab. As proven in recent studies, the integration of robotics has simplified otherwise complex procedures such as vertebroplasty and tumor resections and ablations. With the launching of this ground-breaking solution, we will be able to offer innovative and world-class spine surgical services for our clients,” Dr. Brodzinsky added.

World-class eye care

Eye health is also another aspect of our well-being that we should maintain, especially with our inevitable exposure to radiation from multiple sources. To attend to this need, Valiant has also partnered with Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai to provide the highest excellence in ophthalmology services.

With this partnership, Valiant will be able to bring Moorfields’ more than 200 years of eye care expertise to clients. The services include a full suite of diagnosis and treatment for eye conditions, along with a broad range of other services. Aside from offering ophthalmology sessions, Valiant will be able to provide optometry assessments for glasses and contact lenses.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Faisal Baddar, Director of Operations and Family Medicine Consultant at Valiant, said: “We are honored to collaborate with Moorfields in providing the best eye care services to our patients. Just like Valiant, Moorfields represent the highest standards of excellence in clinical care, placing the health of our patients at the foremost of their priority. Our patients will have exclusive access to our in-house ophthalmology services so that we can attend to their needs in the most ideal way possible.”

Adjustments throughout patient’s healthcare journey

Patients also require expert guidance as they continue their journey into wellness. To achieve holistic health, they need to alter their lifestyle and become wiser in their food and supplement choices. Therefore, Valiant also teamed up with Bioniq to provide premium health and wellness services that focus on these aspects.

Patients can enjoy the combined expertise of Valiant and Bioniq as they go through their wellness journey. A comprehensive blood test and body assessment will be the first step, in which Valiant specialists will assess up to 50 health parameters including vitamins and minerals, hormone levels, organ conditions of kidney and liver, and much more.

The various tests are astoundingly accurate, helping clients determine their crucial body needs. Expert nutritionists will help the clients walk through their wellness journey by recommending specialized diet and supplements. This way, clients will be able to bridge nutritional gaps in their diet, as well as make adjustments within the ongoing wellness program.

With the additional consultation packages and new collaborations, along with present specialized services offered by Valiant, clients can avail of world-class advantages for their well-being. Valiant ensures the continuing enhancement of its services, along with the introduction of modern healthcare technology breakthroughs to provide timely and appropriate assistance to clients at every step of the way.

Valiant Clinic & Hospital accepts the following insurance - Bupa Oman Insurance, NAS, Mednet, Neuron, MetLife, NextCare, AXA, Almadallah, Saico Health, Daman, Aetna, MSH International and Inayah TPA.

To book for appointments, please connect through:

Address: Valiant Clinic and Hospital - City Walk, 13th Street - Dubai, UAE

Contact number: 8008254268