Sharjah: A team of doctors at the University Hospital of Sharjah have successfully conducted laparoscopic surgery to alleviate the pain of a 45-year-old woman diagnosed with three types of hernia.

A hernia is the protrusion of an organ through the wall of the cavity containing it, usually the intestine at a weak point in the abdominal wall.

Dr Ahmad Abd El Fattah Nada, a senior consultant of laparoscopic surgery at the University Hospital of Sharjah said: “When we examined her, we detected two abdominal wall bulges and suggested laparoscopic surgery, which proved beneficial in detecting the third hernia. Post surgery, the patient is recovering well, and is also able to do regular activities with ease,”