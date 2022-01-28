Abu Dhabi-The UAE has reported 2,545 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths on Friday, taking the total infections in the country to 838,384 and total fatalities to 2,234
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 1,320 infected people have made full recovery, raising the total recoveries to 755,670.
They have fully recovered from the virus symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since they were admitted to hospitals.
The newly detected cases were identified after 490,562 PCR tests were conducted across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a swift recovery, urging the public to cooperate with relevant health bodies and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.