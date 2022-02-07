Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 1,704 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, shooting up the total number of infections to 859,361, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
One more COVID-19 fatalities has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,265. A total of 1,992 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 786,642.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 473,298 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.