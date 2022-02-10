Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 1,588 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths on Thursday, bringing the total infections in the country to 864,102 and total fatalities to 2,278.
According to the latest coronavirus updates by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 2,301 infected people have made full recovery, taking overall recoveries to 793,619.
The ministry said the new cases were identified after 527,913 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of tests.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery, urging community members to cooperate with relevant health authorities and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.