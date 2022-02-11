Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 1,474 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths, bringing the total infections in the country to 865,576 and total fatalities to 2,283 on Friday
According to the latest coronavirus updates, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that 2,421 infected people have made full recovery, shooting total recoveries up to 796,040.
The ministry said the new cases were revealed after 495,628 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of tests.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery, urging community members to cooperate with relevant health authorities and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.