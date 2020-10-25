Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed 1,359 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 125,123.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 118,058 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 118,931 after another 2,037 people received the all-clear.
Two more fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 477.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.