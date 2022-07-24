Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the detection of 1,312 new coronavirus cases after conducting 236,774 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
This brings the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 982,969.
In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
The Ministry added that one new COVID-19-related deaths has been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,332.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,307 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 962,614.