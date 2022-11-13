Dubai: Mubadala Health and its assets will illuminate their facades in blue for diabetes awareness on World Diabetes Day (November 14).
Under the theme ‘Education to Protect Tomorrow’ Mubadala Health and its partners will highlight the need for greater access to high-quality diabetes education for healthcare professionals, people living with diabetes and their loved ones, thereby prioritising information around diabetes and chronic disease management.
Mubadala Health’s partners provide access to ongoing education to help patients understand their condition in order to take charge of their health. Mubadala Health also invests in research and training, including training of the next generation of Emirati healthcare professionals to help halt the rise of the disease.
Illuminating facilities
As part of the awareness initiative, Mubadala Tower, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Danat Al Emarat Women and Children’s Hospital, HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi will illuminate their facades in blue for World Diabetes Day.
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre was launched in 2006 to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. Since then, it has not only provided “a full spectrum of care” to its patients for the treatment of diabetes and its related complications, but it has also conducted workshops for private and public organisations as well as schools based in Abu Dhabi to further educate the public on diabetes prevention and treatment.
Over the course of 2022, the centre has also helped screen and educate over 4,600 individuals across a range of age groups.