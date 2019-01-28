UAE residents, 10-year-old Abdulla and his 8-year-old sister, Maymouna were diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta and multiple pathologic fractures. Osteogenesis deficiency is a hereditary disease that can cause multiple fractures in various parts of the body throughout a patient’s life, making it difficult for them to walk due to deformities. Since the siblings suffered from fractures more than 24 times, their parents decided to check the options abroad for specialised treatment. Their searches led them to Professor Cho Tae-Joon, at the department of orthopaedic surgery at Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH). A leading surgeon, Professor Tae-Joon was famed for treating osteogenesis deficiency disorders. The parents decided to visit South Korea in 2014 with their children and admit them for surgeries after meeting the doctor and his team. Both patients underwent successful Sofield operations on the femur and returned to the UAE the same year. Unfortunately, the siblings suffered another fracture in 2018, and the parents decided to revisit SNUH again to get them treated. Abdulla and Maymouna underwent additional Sofield operations on the tibia and were discharged without any post-operative complications.