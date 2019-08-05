Timings for hospitals and clinics in Abu Dhabi will change during Eid Al Adha holidays. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: A number of hospitals and clinics in the emirate will adjust their opening hours during the Eid holidays, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced on Monday.

However, the health authority assured that emergency departments under the SEHA umbrella will be available 24 hours a day.

The UAE will celebrate a four-day public holiday from August 10-13 on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

Dialysis services will continue to be available at all locations from 7am to 11pm daily, except on Fridays.

The announcement of the new timings was in-line with the Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to provide people from across the UAE with the highest quality of care and treatment, and to ensure that patients have uninterrupted access to health services during the holiday.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

Clinics will close for the duration of the holiday and resume services on Wednesday, August 14.

Mafraq Hospital

The hospital will operate as normal but visits to the clinics will be from 10 am to 10 pm every day during the holidays. Visits to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will be from 11 am to 2 pm and in the evenings from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Al Rahba Hospital’s Paediatric Department

It will operate from 8 am to 11 pm, while the outpatient department will remain closed for the duration of the holiday.

Corniche Hospital

Emergency services will continue to be provided and accept outpatients throughout the holiday. Visitors to the Corniche Hospital will be permitted entry between 10 am to 12 pm. Regular hours will also be observed at the Corniche Women’s Health Centre.

Tawam Hospital

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will be operational from 3 pm to 11 pm. The outpatient clinics and support services will be closed throughout the holiday. The ICU at Al Ain Hospital will operate from 8 am to 12 pm throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Other locations including Al Zaafarana, Khalifa City, Al Bahyah, Al Muqtada, Al Hili Clinic, Muwaiji Al Wahr and Nu'ma will operate on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday from 2 pm to 10 pm but will be closed on Sunday. Normal working hours will resume on Wednesday.

Al Wagan Hospital

The family medicine department will operate from 8 am to midnight, while the internal medicine wing will be open from 9 am to 1 pm. The paediatric department will be available from 10 am to 2 pm and in the evenings from 5 pm to 10 pm. The hospital’s dental clinic and blood bank will remain closed during the holidays.

Emergency services in the Al Dhafra region including at Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Dalma Island, and Sir Bani Yas Island, and Bida'a Al Mutawa will be available for patients 24 hours. Clinics at all locations will be open 24 hours and visitors will be welcome between 10 am and 10 pm daily.