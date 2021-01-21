Sultan Qaboos University Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Sultan Qaboos University Hospital (SQUH) has implemented a telehealth platform to meet the increase in demand for remote visits in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, leveraging the successful integration between InterSystems TrakCare® and Google Meet.

Located in Muscat, Oman, SQUH was established in 1990 to provide medical teaching, research, and medical care in a patient friendly atmosphere and in a spirit of compassion to the community. Since opening its doors, the 700-bed tertiary care University teaching hospital has provided a dedicated patient care and endeavors to improve its services on a constant, ongoing basis.

The hospital provides a full continuum of care, beginning with complete clinical evaluation, to meet the needs of each patient at each stage of treatment. SQUH currently provides several unique services and certain specialised medical facilities that are unique in Oman. The Renal Transplant Unit provides the surgical expertise and laboratory services for kidney transplants as part of a national program in Oman. The Bone Marrow Transplant Unit (Allogenic) and the Cord Blood Bank are the only ones serving the entire country. The unit of Family and Community Medicine is regarded as an exemplary one by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In addition, SQUH is an ACI Platinum accredited hospital.

SQUH implemented telehealth and remote consultations to ensure patients are getting the care they need while avoiding the risk of Covid-19 infections for both patients and staff.

The integration between TrakCare and Google Meet includes generating a Google Meet invite through the TrakCare system to be sent to the patients and allows the SQUH staff to schedule an online consultation directly within TrakCare.

At the time of the appointment, the clinician and the administrative staff member can clearly differentiate a regular visit from a telehealth consultation using the same workbench on TrakCare. The physician is able to view the patient’s electronic record and document while conducting the call with the patient. This allows the hospital staff to continue working from TrakCare and streamline the workflow.

“SQUH is currently developing a major project for expansion of telehealth services over the next five years with the aim of being a leading institution in the field of telehealth. The initial phase of introducing the telehealth consultations by the direct integration between TrakCare and Google Meet is an example of the continuous commitment and partnership

cooperation between SQUH and InterSystems to develop a high standard of telehealth platforms and services in Oman,” said Dr Abdulaziz Bakathir, Senior Consultant in Oral and Maxilofacial Surgery and the Chairperson of the Health Informatics Committee at SQUH.