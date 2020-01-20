Saudi German Hospital through its proven track record introduces modern treatments and innovative surgeries, especially for the elderly who need special care, personalised care and social and psychological support Image Credit: Supplied

The Saudi German Hospital Dubai introduced a new and advanced technology to treat incontinence and bowel problems to a 47 year old man who was on intermittent self- 5 times per day, not being able to pass urine spontaneously. The attempts of conservative therapy did not give any improvement.

Dr. Daniel Minardi briefed that the sacral nerve stimulation therapy also known as sacral neuromodulation therapy is the latest treatment option for the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunctions. It is a reversible treatment that uses a device (pace-maker) to send electrical impulses to sacral nerves, that contribute to control of the bladder, the sphincter, and the pelvic floor muscles. Sacral nerve stimulation therapy can be used to treat overactive bladder with or without urine leakage and also urinary retention.

Dr. Daniel Minardi stressed the importance of using this therapeutic technique in similar cases, indicating its effectiveness in reducing symptoms experienced by people with incontinence and bowel problem by restoring nervous activity that helps the patient to control the elimination of his need and lead a normal life. After the implantation of the device, the patient was given a programmer that is used to adjust stimulation settings and to check neurostimulator information. The neurostimulator typically runs for 5-10 years. When the battery runs out, the neurostimulator needs to be replaced

The quality of life on the patient has been changed dramatically after implantation of the neurostimulator; he does not use any more intermittent catheterization to empty the bladder, he is able to void spontaneously, and also his bowel function has dramatically improved. The pace-maker is restoring electrical stimulation of the sacral nerves that were compromised after he had surgery for spinal canal stenosis.

Dr. Reem Othman, CEO of Saudi German Hospitals Group – UAE, emphasized the hospital is continuously initiating the efforts to improve and enhance the services to our patients in line with providing the personalized care as part of the patient centric approach through patient-centered policies by creating an ideal environment for patients and innovating technologies.