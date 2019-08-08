The food authority found a number of health violations at the pizza chain at Al Raha Beach

The Abu Dhabi food authority temporarily shut down the Pizzaro branch at Al Raha Beach for violating the health and safety code of the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The food authority has temporarily shut down the Pizzaro branch at Al Raha Beach after insects were found in the kitchen.

The Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said that the administrative closure was issued after the Pizzaro outlet, license number CN-2096147 at Al Muneera area, had repeatedly carried out health violations in the months of June, July and August.

The restaurant had also manipulated the expiration dates of some of its ingredients, according to a report issued by ADAFSA.

Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi, ADAFSA spokesperson, said: "The report issued by the Food Control Authority ordered that the establishment be closed after it received three prior warnings, as well as for failing to correct its mistakes.”

“The food outlet also failed to maintain to the health standard health level of the facility, which may affect the level of safety and health of consumers,” he said.

Al Qasimi explained that the temporary closure of the pizza chain will continue until the violations are rectified, and only then will it be allowed to reopen for business.

Al Qasimi added that the order to temporarily shut down the food establishment comes within the framework of the ADAFSA's efforts to strengthen food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.