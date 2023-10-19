Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi offers a comprehensive range of liver cancer services with a multidisciplinary approach. The services encompass medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, interventional radiology, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, liver transplantation, and palliative care.
As an ESMO Accredited Center for integrated oncology and palliative care, the hospital adheres to the highest international standards in providing comprehensive care for liver cancer patients. Equipped with advanced technologies and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Burjeel Medical City ensures optimal treatment outcomes.
Recognised as a Novalis-certified centre, the facility strictly follows protocols and guidelines for utilising the Novalis radiosurgery platform. This cutting-edge technology allows for precise and targeted radiation therapy in liver cancer treatment while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.
The expertise of multiple disciplines and cutting-edge technologies at Burjeel Medical City enables the creation of personalised treatment plans. Moreover, interventional radiology procedures expand the treatment options available for liver cancer patients.
The treatment repertoire includes advanced techniques such as Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) or Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy (SABR), which enable precise and targeted delivery of high-dose radiation to liver tumors, minimising radiation exposure to healthy surrounding tissues.
Burjeel Medical City’s team of highly skilled surgeons, experienced in hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery and liver transplantation, is equipped to provide personalised surgical interventions based on individual patient needs, including minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. The hospital’s Western-certified doctors
also specialise in Linac-based Stereotactic Radiosurgery, a non-invasive treatment modality that delivers highly focused radiation to liver tumours.
Palliative care is an integral part of the hospital’s comprehensive liver cancer services. The dedicated team of specialists at Burjeel Medical City focuses on managing pain, alleviating symptoms, and providing emotional support to patients and their families.