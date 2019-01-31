Of the nations that comprise the Mena region, the UAE and Libya are the only two that have successfully introduced the HPV vaccine. While Saudi Arabia and Morocco are trying to follow suit, the remaining countries have no plans to introduce the HPV vaccine. Recent World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics indicate that 1.2 million cases of cancer in the world are linked to HPV, leading to an estimated 8,000 deaths annually in the region. Titled ‘Turning the Tide on HPV and Cervical Cancer’ the forum was held in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Eastern Mediterranean Noncommunicable Disease Alliance with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Health Authority, Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Department of Health.