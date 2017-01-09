Dubai: Dubai Municipality is gearing up for the UAE Food Bank initiative by offering technical and technological assistance to the stakeholders.

Launched under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and as part of the Year of Giving initiative announced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Food Bank will be the start of a series of charity activities this year, which will see many humanitarian initiatives, according to Hussein Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality.

He said the municipality will provide operational support for the food donation drive by following an internationally standardised process of food collection, packaging, storage and distribution. Volunteers will also be trained on health and safety standards, providing support on-ground at UAE Food Bank locations and cold storage facilities, which are yet to be announced.

Municipal officials are working under the guidance of the Prime Minister’s Office for the initiative.

As an initial step, a new app is being developed to make the whole process of food donation smart, easy, transparent and accountable, sources told Gulf News.

The municipality’s Food Safety Department had started a food donation programme way back in 2008. Last year, it was restructured and relaunched as a more organised initiative with clear-cut guidelines called ‘Heafz Al Na’amah’.

The programme seeks to regulate the process of preparation, collection and distribution of excess food from banquets and large events held in hotels, weddings, farm houses, restaurants, homes, etc, to be distributed to the needy families and individuals, in collaboration with charity organisations.

To promote a charity work culture in the community in line with the Year of Giving initiative, the civic body is now expanding the scope and framework of the Heafz Al Na’amah initiative for the UAE Food Bank that aims to feed the hungry and reduce food loss and waste.

The new app being developed by the department is expected to play a significant role in implementing a safe food donation system, sources said. Food donors and charities that receive food ready for distribution will have to register their details on the app.

An official source said the app will have provision for each donor to post the expected amount of surplus food on a given day in the system. The registered charities can then express their interest in collecting the volume and items of food on offer based on the number and requirements of the needy people they support.

The department will coordinate between the donors and charities to ensure that surplus food that is donated is safe for consumption and is transported in approved vehicles and/or stored in a proper way until it is distributed to the needy. The beneficiaries can range from needy families and individuals, labourers of companies, factories and establishments and other deserving members of the public.

All donated food whether ready to eat, canned or in any other form [excluding the non-halal items, such as pork, its derivatives and alcohol, as well as expired items and items unfit for human consumption] will come under the scope of the programme.

The department is also mulling to facilitate similar food donation drives among smaller eateries in the city. “It will be a similar system where it will facilitate someone in the locality to pick up food from a small restaurant that may have just a few meals to give away to the needy people around,” the source said.