A high-risk pregnancy can present unique challenges for both the expectant mother and her healthcare team. Various factors contribute to the classification of a pregnancy as high risk, including advanced maternal age, pre-existing medical conditions, and multiple pregnancies.

Dr Amal Hassan Abddelaziz, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Thumbay University Hospital Ajman elaborates on specialized care and support required to ensure the well-being of both mother and baby.

Advanced maternal age: Women who conceive after the age of 35 face an increased risk of pregnancy complications, such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome. Close monitoring and early interventions are essential in these cases.

Pre-existing medical conditions: Women with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, or kidney disease are more likely to have high-risk pregnancies. Collaborative care involving obstetricians and specialists in managing these conditions is crucial for optimal outcomes.

Multiple Pregnancies: Carrying twins, triplets, or more increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and other complications. Frequent ultrasounds and careful monitoring are essential to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the babies.

Obesity: Obesity stands as a major cause of high-risk pregnancies. It serves as a precursor to various ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, and other associated complications. The burden of excess weight amplifies the risks faced by expectant mothers, potentially endangering both their well-being and that of their babies. Addressing obesity becomes paramount in mitigating these risks, emphasizing the need for healthy lifestyle choices and specialized care. By tackling obesity before and during pregnancy, one can strive for healthier outcomes, minimize complications, and pave the way for healthier futures for both mothers and their children.

