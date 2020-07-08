Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree setting up an office called “Fakhr Al Watan”-the Nation’s Pride, with an aim to appreciate the efforts of frontline workers in times of emergency and crisis.
The Nation’s Pride Office will be headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The office, which enjoys financial and administrative independence, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and its chairperson is authorised to set up branches in any emirate.
It also aims to rally community support and urge them to demonstrate the due appreciation, recognition and pride in front-line workers. The office is tasked to following up and supporting the needs of frontliners.
Under the decree, the office is responsible for defining the meaning of frontline participants, indicating their categories, criteria and methods of selection. Other responsibilities include preparing and implementing strategies, programs, plans and initiatives that aimed at supporting front-line participants in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The office will also assign authorities concerned to implement the directives of the chairman of the office, follow up the performance of these entities and set up a database and e-link with any federal or local government and private agency.
It will also launch events and initiatives, and grant awards, gifts, certificates of appreciation, honorary medals and nominating front-line workers for orders and medals in accordance with UAE laws.