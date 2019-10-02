Image from JDA - In the image from the left: Dr. Suaad Sultan Al-Shamsi, the first female Emirati aircraft engineer and current advisor for Etihad Airways. H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Future Foundation. Youssef Mouallem, Dyson’s Managing Director MEA. Image Credit:

Dubai: This year’s James Dyson national award winners Vita-Cam have been recognised for inventing a smart app that detects vitamin and mineral deficiencies through images taken on your phone of eyes and nails.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation met the Ajman University electrical engineering students who created the app at Youth X Hub Dubai and congratulated them on their smart healthcare solution.

“This solution is a testament to the UAE’s efforts to empower the youth and in creating an environment that promotes innovation and creativity,” said Belhoul. “I am extremely proud of the talented Arab students behind Vita-Cam, as well as of the rest of the nominees, and hope to see many more similar successes from the region.”

Speaking on behalf of the Vita-Cam team, Ahmad Saif said, “As engineers, we would like to fill current gaps in order to enhance people’s quality of life, and address mounting universal challenges. By connecting disparities within the global healthcare system with an applied AI solution, we have invented an interactive prevention tool that is within reach of smartphone users around the world. A good engineer is curious, imaginative, highly ethical and always inspired by the stories of others.”

Other team members are Mohammad AitGacem, Saifeddin Al Ghlayini and Wissam Shahieb.

Vita-Cam now has a cash injection of Dh9,300 (£2,000) to put back into the project for winning the national leg of the James Dyson award, which is named after the British inventor who invented the dual cyclone bagless vacuum cleaner.

Runners up were VisionCap, a cap worn by the visually impaired to help them see through a virtual eye, which describes their immediate surroundings through a smartphone.

Aquatronix came third, a low-cost project to sustainably farm organic produce and seafood together within the space of one fridge at home, by using the fish waste as a plant growth nutrient, while pumping water from the plants to the fish tank.