Melvyne Vaz under treatment at Dubai Hospital. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The family of a severely diabetic patient, who is due to undergo a heart surgery, is desperately seeking help. The family needs more than Dh70,000 to clear the current hospital bills, the impending surgery and the rehabilitation process.

Darlene, the daughter of Indian expatriate Melvyne Vaz, 59, a salesperson in an Ajman-based company, told Gulf News: “My father’s condition got worrisome two years ago when his sugar spiralled out of control and a finger on a foot had to be amputated. This was done at a hospital in India. Since then, he has been careful and managed his sugar level well.”

However on August 10, Vaz complained of breathlessness and acidity and when he was rushed to a Dubai hospital, investigations revealed that he had suffered a heart attack.

Darlene continued: “Of late, my dad has been under a lot of stress as his sales job is commission-linked. With a drop in sales owing to the pandemic, he could hardly make any money. Besides, he has no health insurance.”

The family was already going through crisis as Denise, Vaz’s wife, needed a hysterectomy. However during the current crisis, she has had to push her health issue on the back burner as her husband required an angiography and possible stents.

The daughters, Melody, 28, and Darlene have modest jobs that help take care of household expenses, but they have no idea how to pay the mounting bills.

“It’s been more than ten days since my dad was admitted and the bills are mounting,” said a worried Darlene.