Dubai: The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced a massive and free vaccination campaign in Dubai against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine will start from Wednesday.
Dubai’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived from Brussels on an Emirates SkyCargo flight, according to a tweet from Dubai Media Office.
The shipment was offloaded and cleared on a priority basis on arrival at Emirates’ dedicated SkyPharma facility, the tweet said.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the emergency registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine late Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the UAE Fatwa Council has legalised the use of COVID-19 vaccines in accordance with the objectives of the Islamic Sharia to protect the human soul, it was announced Tuesday.
The council urged communities worldwide to cooperate with their governments to ensure the success of vaccination drives and respect preventive and precautionary measures in place to stem the spread of the pandemic.