Sagheer and his wife have been virtually living at the hospital to be with their son and only go home to change clothes. They have been running to charities appealing for help. “So far I have had only one charity come forward and promise me an amount of Dh20,000, but that too is yet to come. My little boy was so full of life and so chirpy, he never fell ill and now he has lost all his hair. It is so difficult for us to see him like this. Both of us fervently pray to Almighty that somehow he has mercy upon our son and saves his life,” said Sagheer with tears in his eyes.