Now you can get access to over 2,000 global doctors at your fingertips

Digital consultations with doctors are deemed convenient by many. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In the wake of the current pandemic, Mulk Health Care, a UAE-based conglomerate in partnership with Mulk Holdings, launched the first digital hospital of the region on Monday. This E-Hosptial will bring an entire range of health care services to patients as a downloadable app.

The healthcare app will provide a full 360 degrees of healthcare from consultation to post-hospital care wth a network of 2,000 doctors and access to the best diagnostic clinics, hospitals and medical experts, said Dr Nawab Shafi Al Mulk, President of Mulk Health Care.

He said: “The E-Hospital is the future of healthcare services and brings the entire healthcare services on your fingertips – from booking an online appointment to online consultation, online sharing health data, securing insurance approvals, getting medical advice, prescriptions, ordering medicine online, getting medication and after-care services – all through the digital space."

Through the E-Hospital app, any patient from any part of the world – either a city or remote areas – will have access to quality healthcare from the best international experts in each medical field based in the United States, United Kingdom, Thailand, Pakistan, Europe and India, in addition to those in the UAE and other GCC countries. This way, E-Hospital offers global healthcare services from a pool of international experts to patients in the UAE. The company has already acquired the services of over 2,000 doctors from across the globe along with tie-ups with major hospitals.

Dr Mulk added: “The Mulk E-Hospital is a hospital without borders and unlocks the potential of healthcare services with unlimited possibilities. COVID-19 social distancing prohibits most patients to physically visit clinics and hospitals and we are offering the perfect solution to address this concern.”