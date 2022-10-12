Dubai: Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is set to return for its third edition on 6th November 2022, as one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Tens of thousands of cyclists are expected to gather on Sheikh Zayed Road to turn Dubai's most famous road into a giant cycling track as they speed past some of the city's most renowned landmarks including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.

The largest community cycling event in the Emirate, Dubai Ride offers participants two main routes to choose from: the 4-km rout and 12-km route.

The 4-km Downtown family route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa.

It's a flat route, suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Meanwhile, the 12-km Sheikh Zayed Road route goes from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park. It includes a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge so is suitable for more experienced cyclists.

The 12-km route will have five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre, while the shorter 4km route will start at the Dubai Mall.

Active city

One of Dubai Fitness Challenge's flagship events, Dubai Ride is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform the city into one of the world's most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world's best city to live in, work and visit.

Last year, 33,000 cyclists took part in Dubai Ride and came together as one community to demonstrate their commitment to the annual city-wide challenge, and their 30x30 goals as they embraced an active lifestyle.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, "Over the past three years, we have witnessed the growing popularity of Dubai Ride, as well as its transformation into one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Dubai Ride presents a unique opportunity to experience the city from a new perspective, while enjoying some of its most picturesque main roads and landmarks from two wheels."

"Everyone can benefit from 30 minutes of daily physical activity and perseverance over 30 days is enough to help anyone form new and healthier habits.

"The city's world-class sporting infrastructure enables people to embrace sports and a physically active lifestyle, and with the growth of Dubai's cycling tracks over the last couple of years, driven by its vision to become a bicycle-friendly city, professional cyclists and fitness enthusiasts now have an opportunity to practice the sport within a safe environment across the city," said Al Khaja.

"I look forward to welcoming everyone on 6 November to renew our commitment to a fitter future and showcase Dubai as one of the most active cities in the world and a great place to live, work and visit," added Al Khaja.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said, "Thanks to the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Ride has become one of the most anticipated fitness events on DFC's calendar, attracting the highest number of participants in a community cycling event ever, with 33,000 cyclists taking part last year. Participants from all walks of life came together and cycled past Dubai's most renowned landmarks including the Museum of The Future."

"For the third consecutive edition, cycling enthusiasts from across the UAE, along with international sports stars and tourists visiting Dubai, will be able to take part in Dubai Ride and contribute towards our goal of an even fitter, healthier and happier community. The popularity of cycling has been on the rise, and with the increased number of dedicated cycling tracks and community sport events taking place year-round, we expect greater participation this year as people come together to create beautiful memories and share them with the world through their social channels."

This year, Dubai Fitness Challenge, will see its biggest line-up to date, with an exhilarating month of fun and inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages: DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, 17 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes.