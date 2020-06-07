All were on limited means suffering from heart, cancer and other diseases

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Health Fund Office provided humanitarian aid worth Dh5 million to 400 patients with limited means who are suffering from heart, cancer and other diseases, from the beginning of the year until end of May.

Salim Bin Lahej, Head of Health Fund Office at the DHA said that the authority continued its humanitarian work to aid those in need, despite the COVID-19 pandemic through its “Mosaada” programme, “Save a Heart” initiative, voluntary clinics at Latifa hospital and other initiatives.

He said that the Health Fund Office, in partnership with the Pharmaceutical Services Department provided free medicine home delivery services to patients with MS, heart disease, cancer disease and kidney disease to name a few, in order to provide them with medication from the comfort and safety of their home.

Bin Lahej added that during Ramadan, the Health Fund Office, distributed 21,000 free meals to labourers and security, working across DHA facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair Society.

He concluded by thanking all strategic partners who support the Health Fund Office’s humanitarian initiatives including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and other charities and philanthropists.