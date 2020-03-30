The new device helps paramedics safeguard themselves from any infection that their clothes may catch during the course of working with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A device called ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ has been introduced to protect paramedics and their colleagues and families from the risk of various kinds of infection.

The new device, launched by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, helps paramedics safeguard themselves from any infection that their clothes may catch during the course of working with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

Dubai Ambulance’s Executive Director Khalifa Aldrai said following the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to ensure the safety of the community and the protection of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, we developed this innovative equipment, the first to be installed in the country.

By efficiently sterilising their clothes and shoes, the ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ allows paramedics and other staff to gain an additional level of protection. Image Credit: Supplied

By efficiently sterilising their clothes and shoes, the ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ allows paramedics and other staff to gain an additional level of protection. The new device, developed in collaboration with SFFECO Global, enables healthworkers to perform their duties with a high level of safety.

Aldrai said Dubai Ambulance constantly works to develop new ideas that can help it raise the efficiency and effectiveness of its work.

It collaborates with its partners to implement new solutions to enhance time and cost efficiencies. The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ is one of its innovations currently being tested and assessed for deployment on a wide scale, he added.

The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ has been installed at the entrance of the accommodation facility of Dubai Ambulance’s field workers, along with thermal screening equipment.

SFFECO Global‘s President and CEO Hadi Al Khatib, said it collaborated closely with Dubai Ambulance in transforming this project from concept to reality in 24 hours, as part of its commitment to serve the community and support efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.