Commenting on the result of the study, Ross Williams, Exhibition Director of Arab Health, said: “With health professionals and researchers considering “Diabesity” as potentially the greatest epidemic in human history, the advancement of communication technology, telehealth and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now playing a critical role in management of chronic illnesses such as diabesity and obesity. The economic and societal impact of the epidemic is a catalyst for the entire healthcare industry to come together to offer collective solutions to this global problem.”