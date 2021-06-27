File picture of Dr. Farida Al Hosani. She stressed that the COVID-19 vaccines have been effective in reducing the number of patients who need hospitalisation and intensive care as well as in lowering the rate of deaths. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The COVID-19 vaccines have been effective in lowering infection rates, not preventing them completely.

The COVID-19 variants that have been recently detected in the country include Alfa, Beta and Delta, which are now the most common mutated variants detected in many countries worldwide, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, during a media briefing on Sunday.

She stressed that the COVID-19 vaccines have been effective in reducing the number of patients who need hospitalisation and intensive care as well as in lowering the rate of deaths.

Al Hosn app is working

Dr Al Hosani emphasised that Al Hosn app is working now effectively and efficiently. “The app has been updated and all users can get the results of PRC and DPI tests and inquire about their vaccination status through the app. Users can call toll free no. 8004676 to inquire and acquire the information they need."

71% of UAE population vaccinated

She noted that 71 per cent of the UAE’s population, representing 91.8 per cent of the eligible category, have received the vaccine so far.

“Unvaccinated people are advised not to travel so as to avoid getting infected with the virus while traveling," Dr Al Hosani said, urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Booster shot

She urged people, who plan to travel, with the end of the academic year, to take the second dose before traveling, and those who completed six months after the second dose to take the booster shot.