Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed zero coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day, while 73 new cases and 112 fresh recoveries have been reported on Thursday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 212,021 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now reached 740,209, death toll has remained at 2,137, and overall recoveries has climbed to 734,562.
The ministry wished patients a speedy recovery and urged the public to continue to cooperate with health authorities by adhering to precautionary measures and preventive protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.