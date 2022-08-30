Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday has confirmed the detection of 512 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,014,899 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 536 infected patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 993,740
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 346,725 PCR tests across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.