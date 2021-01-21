Abu Dhabi: UAE confirmed 3,529 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also confirmed 4 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 and its complications to 766.
The new cases were detected after 163,285 tests were conducted over 24 hours. The new infections bring the total number of cases of COVID-19 detected in the UAE to 267,258.
Meanwhile, 3,901 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 239,322 and the total number of active cases in the UAE to 27,170.