Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 224 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 893,862, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. A total of 591 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 874,040.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 233,862 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.