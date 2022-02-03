Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the detection of 2,232 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, bringing the total infections in the country to 851,537 and total fatalities to 2,253 on Thursday.
According to the latest coronavirus updates by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 1,427 infected people have made full recovery, raising overall recoveries to 780,893.
The ministry said the new cases were identified after 491,658 PCR tests were conducted across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery, urging community members to cooperate with relevant health authorities and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.