Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 2,084 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total infections in the country to 847,142 and total fatalities to 2,248.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 1,067 infected people have made full recovery, pushing the total recoveries to 778,163.
The ministry said the new cases were identified after conducting 449,836 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s families deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery. It urged the public to cooperate with relevant health bodies and continue to abide by precautionary measures for everyone’s safety.