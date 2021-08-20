Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday confirmed the detection of 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 1, 619 new recoveries.
According to the latest coronavirus update, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 311,295 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With the newly confirmed cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 707,236, while death toll has now touched 2,014, and overall recoveries have climbed to 687,644.
The ministry extended its sincerest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.