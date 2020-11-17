Masks Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has called on the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures while celebrating the upcoming national occasions including the UAE National Day.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said: “With the UAE National Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle COVID-19”.

“Concerts can be held only after receiving approval from authorities and only with the application of all precautionary measures. Also, workplace celebrations are cancelled and restricted to the hanging of decorations, flags and banners only, while gatherings to watch shows such as fireworks are not permitted,” Al Dhaheri said.

He made it clear that official rules for holding celebrations cover five basic areas including public health, physical distancing, regulations and policies, digital technology, sterilization and cleaning.

Elaborating on the public health aspect, Al Dhaheri stressed the need to wear masks, carry out necessary temperature checks, adhere to personal hygiene, train workers at recreational venues on health and safety guidelines, and apply preventive measures when serving food and drinks.

He affirmed the importance of maintaining a distance of two meters between people, adding that private parties and gatherings are not allowed and that areas for the isolation of sick individuals must be provided. “Entry and exit routes at all facilities should be clearly marked using posters,” he emphasized.

“The official rules stress the need for everyone to follow existing safety measures, not to hold gatherings or marches, prohibit the circulation, distribution/exchange of celebratory gifts and food and call for the appointment of a person to monitor and enforce all health and safety measures,” Al Dhaheri underlined.