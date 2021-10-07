Abu Dhabi: Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi, as it supports the easing of travel restrictions while maintaining safety protocols. According to the latest update, all travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations (vaccinated and unvaccinated) will be exempt from quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi from 12.01am onwards on October 8.
The countries mentioned on the ‘Green List’ refers to the departure point of travel, not the citizenship of the passenger.
Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will need to take another PCR test on Day 6 (the day of their arrival into Abu Dhabi counted as Day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries will also have to take a PCR test on Days 6 and 9.
Countries, regions and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.
Updated ‘Green List’ as of October 8, 2021, at 12:01am:
- Albania
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burma
- Burundi
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Holland
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Russia
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan, Province of China
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uzbekistan
More information on the ‘Green List’ can be found on www.visitabudhabi.com.