Dubai: One person who was not adhering to the preventive measures infected 45 members of his family and friends around him, Omar Al Hamadi, representative of UAE goverment, said in the weekly press briefing held on Tuesday.
According to Al Hamadi, the individual not only spread the virus to a big group of people, but also infected a senior member of his family, who died due to COVID-19 complications and old age issues.
Omar Al Hamadi pointed out that people not adhering to the recommended measures and mixing with big groups may not only spread the infection but also infect compromised people in high-risk groups which could lead to their death.
Authorities also added that UAE has a 90 per cent recovery rate and a 0.5 per cent mortality rate, which is the one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.