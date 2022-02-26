In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s (NCEMA) announcement on updates to COVID-19 precautionary measures in the UAE, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that COVID-19 preventive measures will be eased starting Saturday (February 26).
As per protocols that will be followed in Dubai, wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in the emirate, while it is optional in outdoor areas.
Close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.
Among updated travel protocols, Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code.
Unvaccinated inbound travellers will need to present a negative result for a PCR test done within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 containing a QR code, obtained within one month before the date of travel.
The Supreme Committee expressed its appreciation for the cooperation shown by members of the community in combating the pandemic, which has accelerated recovery and restoration of normalcy in the emirate.
The Committee said it will continue to work closely with all key federal and local entities, including the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Center (CCC) to support national efforts to maintain the highest levels of health and safety in the community.